Why I’m still so optimistic about VR/XR/AR: Wolves in the Walls shows why

“Wolves in the Walls “, which I got an early look at, changed my life and changed my expectations of what entertainment will look like over next decade.

If you go to Sundance make sure you experience this.

Why did it change my expectations?

The character talks to you. Looks at you. Interacts with you. Hands you things. You can pick things up. Like a Polaroid camera. Which works.

Edward Saatchi and team have done an amazing job.

It bums me out that so few will get to experience this because so few have Oculus Rift headsets.

That will change all too slowly over next five years, though, and then you’ll get why I’m still so optimistic about VR.

Advertisements