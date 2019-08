Spatial Computing at SXSW 2020; Is This the Year of XR?

I attended SXSW 25 times. Crazy, huh? Those days are probably over for me, it’s time for someone else to have some fun eating BBQ and walking down Sixth in Austin while hanging out with the creative people in the industry. That said, I’ve been keeping track of all the panel pitches I’ve seen that have anything to do with Spatial Computing and here’s the list. If you have others to add, please add them on my LinkedIn post where I collected all these.

Why am I only caring about spatial computing, which is computing that humans, robots, or virtual beings can move through. Everything from autonomous vehicle systems to augmented reality?

Because I see this as a real paradigm shift in how computing works. After doing this list it’s clear a huge shift is underway. It’s very rare you see so many proposals on one topic.

As a researcher in the field I find that the proposals show you what motivates people and what the opportunities are in a new industry. Plus, this is a great way to build a database of “who is who” in the spatial computing field (each URL lists the panelists).

Please vote for your favorites. These are in alphabetical order.

5G AND ITS ROLE WITH TECHNOLOGY IN THE ENTERPRISE. Organizer Hannah Young.

AUGMENTED REALITY AND FOOD: THE FUTURE OF DINING. Organizer Matt Maher.

AUGMENTED REALITY AND FOOD. Organizer Sayuri Okayama.

AUGMENTED REALITY GOES PRIMETIME. Organizer Liz David.

AUGMENTED REALITY MONUMENTS IN PUBLIC SPACES. Organizer: Glenn Cantave.

BBC EARTH – FACTUAL STORYTELLING WITH MAGIC LEAP. Organizer: Oscar Swedrup.

BRAND STORYTELLING IN A WORLD OF SPATIAL COMPUTING. Organizer Natascha French.

CAN XR SAVE JOURNALISM? Organizer Laura Hertzfeld.

CHANGING THE IMMERSIVE STORYTELLING WILD WEST. Organizer Sarah Ellis.

CONTENT CREATORS IN THE AGE OF EXPERIENCE. Organizer Kevin Ang.

CORPORATES LIVING IN THE NEW REALITIES. Organizer Adaora Udoji.

CREATING BRILLIANT STORIES AND EXPERIENCES IN AR. Organizer: Larry Lac.

DEALING WITH REAL-WORLD PROBLEMS IN XR. Organizer Ilena Parker.

DESIGN CHALLENGES FOR VR PRACTITIONERS. Organizer Moya Baldry.

DEVELOPING THE NEXT REALITY OF OUR LIVES: SPATIAL. Organizer Tricia Katz.

DIRECTING IMMERSIVE PERFORMANCE FOR THE MR STAGE. Organizer Maya Georgieva.

EMPATHY MACHINE: HOW VR CONNECTS PEOPLE & CAUSES. Organizer Temma Martin.

EYES OFF THE ROAD! UNIVERSAL’S DRIVE FOR IN-CAR VR. Organizer Jude Forbes.

FUTURE OF HUMAN CONNECTION. Organizer Cezara Windrem.

GET READY FOR THE VOLUMETRIC REVOLUTION. Organizer Todd Bryant.

HARNESSING THE HOLODECK: VR, WORK & SOCIETY. Organizer: Anne Hobson.

HOW CAN WE MOVE AR BEYOND JUST BEING A TECH DEMO? Organizer Nick Bicanic.

IMMERSIVE DESIGN AT FALLINGWATER. Organizer Ashley Andrykovitch.

LEVELING THE PLAYING FIELD IN XR. Organizer Russ Unger.

LOVE, MEMES AND THE FUTURE OF XR HUMAN CONNECTION. Organizer Lucas Rizzotto.

MULTIPLAYER AR LESSONS IN THE STREETS & CLASSROOM. Organizer Glenn Cantave.

ON BRAND PODCAST: HOW TO BUILD A VR BRAND. Organizer Nick Westergaard.

PIONEERING THE SPATIAL WEB & BRINGING MR TO LIFE. Organizer John Costelo.

PLACEMAKING WITH AUGMENTED REALITY. Organizer Julia Beabout.

POWERING STEAM THROUGH INTERACTIVE XR EDUTAINMENT. Organizer Jason Cangialosi.

READY LEARNER ONE: EXPLORING THE AR & VR FRONTIER. Organizer: Christine Lion-Bailey.

SEEING IS BELIEVING. Organizer: Prashanthan Ganeswaran.

SEE ME, SMELL ME, TOUCH ME! Organizer Charlotte Mikkelborg.

SO, YOUR CLIENT WANTS YOU TO MAKE A BLACK MIRROR? Organizer Eric Navarrette.

SUPERPOWERED OR ENSLAVED–THE FUTURE OF XR. Organizer: Avi Bar-Zeev.

THE AUGMENTED WORKFORCE: AI, AR, 5G CHANGE EVERYTHING. Organizer: Cathy Hackl.

THE CASE FOR THE CONT. CONVERGENCE OF AR & MEDIA. Organizer Ray Soto.

THE FUTURE IS ACCESSIBLE – ACCESSIBILITY IN XR. Organizer Andrew Eiche.

THE FUTURE IS AUGMENTED: WHAT AR MEANS FOR HUMANS. Organizer Aleissia Laidacker.

THE FUTURE OF ENTERTAINMENT IN A 5G WORLD. Organizer Tim Turpin.

THE FUTURE OF LIVE MUSIC: BLENDED REALITIES. Organizer Ryan Groves.

THE RENEWED RELEVANCE OF PHYSICALITY IN XR. Organizer: Ryan Groves.

THE SOCIAL PLATFORM FOR VIRTUAL REALITY CONCERTS. Organizer: Fabio Buccheri.

VIRTUAL BEINGS: THE FUTURE OF INFLUENCE HAS BEGUN. Organizer: Raymond Mosco.

VOLUMETRIC DOCUMENTARY; MAKING “THE CHOICE VR”. Organizer: Tom Hall.

VR/XR IN FORMAL AND INFORMAL LEARNING ENVIRONMENTS. Organizer: Rebecca Hite.

VR TIMELINE: FROM IDEA TO YOUR OWN REALITY. Organizer: Alex Dovzhikov.

WHAT AUGMENTED DRIVING WILL FEEL LIKE. Organizer: Theo Calvin.

WOMEN IN XR & AI MEETUP. Organizer: Martina Welkhoff

XR & BRANDS: ADVERTISING IN FOUR DIMENSIONS. Organizer Samantha Wolfe.

XR: BIKE SAFETY, MUSIC AND BUBIKO FOODTOUR. Organizer: Stephen Black.

XR BREAKTHROUGHS & THE FUTURE OF WORK IN EDUCATION. Organizer Alexis Seeley.

XR MEANS BUSINESS! Organizer Andy Chavez.

