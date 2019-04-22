Spatial Computing’s Entrepreneurial Opportunity, a conversation with Jeff Saperstein and Irena Cronin

It is my goal to everyday have an interesting conversation.

Today’s interesting conversation is with Infinite Retina‘s cofounder/CEO Irena Cronin and me, while being interviewed by Jeff Saperstein. He’s a coach to executives, and here we talk about our business and spatial computing (AR/VR).

In it you hear our thesis for just how deeply life itself is about to get as a perfect storm of change arrives.

Irena and I are getting to see a ton of new things and new companies and we are starting to see a bunch of patterns. All of which add up to more changes for humans on the way in the next decade than we’ve ever had to deal with. Here Jeff adeptly asks us to dig into what they mean for entrepreneurs.

Advertisements