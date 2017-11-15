CurveJumper: a conference for discussing entrepreneurial pain and shame on the road to building disruptive companies

I’m noticing a new discussion both in private and public amongst Silicon Valley’s VCs and entrepreneurs. Last night’s CurveJump dinner was a great example, and shows a new kind of conference that’s on the scene now: one where entrepreneurs and VCs are encouraged to share their enterpreneurial pain and shame.

Things like how did you handle getting fired? Or facing immense corporate pain like being given only a few weeks to either save the company or shut it down, both of which required laying off people who you see as your friends and family?

CurveJump is an invite-only series of events culminating with its annual meeting in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Started by Megan Beck and Alex Hillinger it promises to bring together the startup community around a dynamic of trust, openness, and exploration of ideas that matter.

Sorry for the bad audio in this conversation between Megan Beck, Anne Dwane, early stage VC at Village Global, and Christopher Michel, founder of Military.com.

So, what did I take away from the conversation? That on the road to building disruptive companies entrepreneurs often hit sizable bumps. Christopher laid it out in this conversation, talking about how he was fired, then came back to save the company.

“It was an incredibly difficult journey,” he said, as he detailed many mistakes he made starting his company. “It really hurts losing 90% of the patients.”

“It was almost all too easy,” Beck says, talking about the early days of getting $5 million in funding back in 1999 (they went on to raise $30 million, and had a burn rate of a million a month when the market blew up). That encouraged them to spend more, grow more, as VCs told them to do. They spent a ton on outdoor advertising and weren’t tracking the effectiveness of their marketing spend.

He detailed having to go through several rounds of layoffs, each one he thought would be the last round of layoffs and told employees that, which lost trust with them. He was replaced by someone who sat in his chair and told him when he returned from a meeting “I think it’s best if you don’t come in anymore.” He had been fired from his baby.

Then he detailed how he came back from that. Military.com was weeks from being totally shut down, so he offered to come back and shut it down, which was accepted because no one wants to be around to be the last to close down a company (I have lived through that, at one startup I laid myself off after I had laid everyone else off).

Beck talked about the pressure to get sales. She knew that every sales call she made meant either closing the company down or surviving another payroll. “I told Megan ‘you need to go sell $50,000’ and she came back with $50,000,” Michel said.

“I think we are all forged in adversity,” Beck said.

They had too much money, too quickly, Michel said, but the real problem was people. Namely himself. He was too insecure, he said, and had too many technical people who were becoming a real cultural problem at the company. He turned it around by learning to build a culture of trust and empathy.

“The challenge around leadership is clarity and alignment,” she said, as she laid out how she empowers her employees to act with good judgment today.

In the last half of the video they took on a bunch things roiling the tech industry today like the cultural problems at companies like Uber and elsewhere.

“A hero is someone who is doing the right things, taking care of their teams,” Michel says, while calling people like me to task for making people like Steve Jobs or Elon Musk our entrepreneurial heroes.

Which is the whole point of these kinds of conversations: they help you look at your own situation in life and change. “I think we can do a better job,” Michel says.

