AR and VR content management of the future: Byond

In my post titled “Welcome to the Outrage Economy,” I talked about how marketing is being done today. Byond shows me, here, how media and marketing will be done in the future as we move to more augmented and virtual reality as its founder/CEO, Noam Levavi, gives me a preview of the future of media management.

Notice that companies that own a lot of media, like CNN, or brands, will be able to push said media to both VR and AR headsets using Byond in the future. Learn more at http://www.byondxr.com/

