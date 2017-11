I made this for Maryam on our 15th wedding anniversary. The smile says it all. Cost about $80. Could be cheaper if you choose slower shipping and soft cover. All made on my new Google Pixel mobile phone with the Google Photo app. It has 85,000 of our photos so making books like this takes minutes (you get to choose 100 of your photos).

Oh and Rick Smolan’s new photo book on justice rocks too.



