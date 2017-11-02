Woz likes his Chevy better than his Tesla

Woz (Apple’s cofounder) told me last night all about how his Chevrolet Bolt is better than his Tesla in lots of ways (I shot this photo as he drove away). How? Better design all around, except doesn’t have Autopilot. It has me thinking about selling my spot in line for the Tesla Model 3.

He had an iPhone 8 in his hands, by the way.

Speaking of which, tomorrow Maryam Ghaemmaghami Scoble and I are driving to Sedona, Arizona, tomorrow for our 15th Anniversary, which is today. Gonna be shooting 360 video along the way and playing with my new Pixel 2 phone, which I really love. Never thought I’d say that about an Android device.

I started my career when I saw one of his cars with the same license plate way back in the 1980s at the community college we were both attending and asked him for an interview.

