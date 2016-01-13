Join us for the Scoble Show (music/charity event)

I have 200 friends coming from around the world to Napa on Saturday to raise awareness for http://www.preventchildabuse.org/ and celebrate several birthdays. Angelica Mabray and I started this last year because our birthdays are next to each other and we wanted a way to celebrate and kick off the year properly. Last year we started the Scoble Show because it was my 50th birthday.
This year it takes on a new importance, because its been a year since I’ve been drunk on wine I had from Sarah Francis at this party last year (she was our featured entrepreneur).
We’ll also be using the shoto app to share photos with each other, as the official photo sharing app of the Scoble Show (it is sponsoring the Scoble Show). This is a great new app that lets people easily share photos at events, or moments in their lives and get the photos your friends take. It’s a lot of fun, more on Saturday.
Rackspace is another sponsor, they didn’t put any money in, but gave me the time to plan this, which is very valuable. As we further move to supporting a variety of business infrastructure, from our own OpenStack, to AWS, Azure, Magento, and other clouds, having great relationships with entrepreneurs and other key players in the ecosystem matters a lot, plus Rackspace supports employees’ charity and community building efforts in a variety of ways.
Prevent Child Abuse is an organization that means something very personally to me, since I was sexually abused when I was young. If we can help just one person avoid such this will be worth it.
Anyway, come join me at 3:30 p.m. Pacific Time on Saturday. I’ll post the exact URL then.
Here’s a list of the music and when they will be on stage.
Streaming will start at 3:30 p.m. Pacific Time, with Roem Baur.
–>>Official Start 4:15 p.m. Introductions,
4:30 p.m. Claire Parr. She’s an amazing musician, who has built an entire career around finding the best in life, music, food, wine (she picks the music for Southwest Airlines, among many other brands).
4:40 p.m. Jillette Johnson Jillette’s voice is amazing and is getting millions of listens on Spotify.
5:30 p.m. Bebo White and The Sada Springs Jug Band (Bebo built the first Website in the US).
6:15 p.m. Teresa Valdez Klein (Tae Phoenix) and Anna Post (She played her first concert last year at my event).
7 p.m. Roem A Baur (and Philip Nelson). Roem beat 100,000 others to get onto the Voice two years ago and he’s even better now.
7:30 p.m. Peter Hollens (he has millions of views on YouTube for his unique performances where he sings all the parts).
8 p.m. Pete Stringfellow and his band (Pete will be showing us his new music video which will be shown for the first time, then performing for us with his band). Pete also helped me choose the charity and will be talking about what it means.
Thank you to:
Sasha Webber for helping me with event planning/etc.
Sachin Dev Duggal and the team at http://www.shoto.com/ for sponsoring the Scoble Show.
Eddie Codel for live streaming the event on my YouTube channel at http://www.youtube.com/scobleizer
Michael O’Donnell for making great photos in the studio downstairs.
Alexander Green and http://www.symmetrylabs.com/ for providing amazing LED displays upstairs.
Dominic Mendiola and his wife for the amazing Dom’s Chop Salsa – Taste the Grilled Difference. (They will be our featured entrepreneur).
Kara Keenan Goldin for the Hint Water. My new addiction.
Don Wetherell and http://www.bountyhunterwine.com/ for the amazing BBQ and other food.
Eric Mitchell for sharing his EDM documentary, which will be seen for the first time at our party (unfortunately we can’t share that publicly, but you’ll see more about it at SXSW).
Hugh MacLeod for the great poster artwork.
Tanya Denise Halepota for the flowers.
Kevin Hague and JBL for the Pulse 2 speakers.
GotLight for the AV. http://www.got-light.com/
Oh, and most importantly, Maryam Ghaemmaghami Scoble who makes it all possible and Robert D. La Gesse who continues to lead by example.
Hope you can join us for a fun time on Saturday! Thank you to everyone who has added something to this event to make it something very special.
Want to go? Tickets are sold out, but I still am holding three tickets for people who will make a great non-alcoholic drink for our guests. You game? If so, post below what it will be.
